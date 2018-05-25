Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay makes money by selling seafood, but its owner made news this month when he bought a live 70-pound octopus - only to set it free.Giovanni Degarimore told The Tribune of San Luis Obispo that he had a change of heart about selling or consuming octopus after learning about their intelligence and an experience he had playing hide-and-seek with one while scuba diving in Fiji.It was last week that his dock manager called him about a local fisherman selling an octopus caught in a crab trap.Degarimore couldn't bear the thought of it being cut up. So he bought it, named it Fred and kept it in a tank for a few days before releasing it back into the ocean.