California fish market owner buys 70-pound octopus, sets it free

The owner of a fish market in Morro Bay bought a 70-pound octopus, only to set it free. (KABC)

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KABC) --
Giovanni's Fish Market in Morro Bay makes money by selling seafood, but its owner made news this month when he bought a live 70-pound octopus - only to set it free.

Giovanni Degarimore told The Tribune of San Luis Obispo that he had a change of heart about selling or consuming octopus after learning about their intelligence and an experience he had playing hide-and-seek with one while scuba diving in Fiji.

It was last week that his dock manager called him about a local fisherman selling an octopus caught in a crab trap.

Degarimore couldn't bear the thought of it being cut up. So he bought it, named it Fred and kept it in a tank for a few days before releasing it back into the ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
