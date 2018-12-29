PETS & ANIMALS

Canada goose found with arrow in its neck at Huntington Beach park

An Orange County wildlife center is asking for donations to help take care of a Canada goose that was shot with an arrow. (Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County wildlife center is asking for donations to help take care of a Canada goose that was shot with an arrow.

Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center posted photos on its Facebook page of the goose with the arrow straight through its neck.

The goose was found in Carr Park in Huntington Beach - the same park where another Canada goose and gull were poisoned after ingesting prescription medications left all over the ground.

The care center said the goose survived the night and the arrow was removed from its neck. It is in stable condition.

