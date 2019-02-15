PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found in ditch bound with duct tape; man charged with animal abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. --
A Missouri man was charged with animal abuse after a dog was found in a ditch with its mouth and legs bound with tape.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on patrol discovered the dachshund Thursday in a ditch near Old Highway M and Schneider Road, KMOV reports.

The dog, who animal hospital workers named "Jimmy," was malnourished and may have suffered a concussion.

Paul Garcia, 39, is accused of binding Jimmy's snout with electrical and duct tape. His paws were bound with duct tape. Garcia allegedly threw the dachshund out of a car window about 12 hours before he was found.

Temperatures were in the 30s when Jimmy was discovered and had been in the teens the night before, authorities said. He was taken to Ivan Animal Hospital for treatment. Authorities said he is doing much better.

Jimmy's owner was found Friday afternoon, KMOV reports, and his real name is "Flick." They will be reunited.

Garcia was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogu.s. & worldMissouri
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
IE family encounters mountain lion in home
3 alpacas killed by dogs at NorCal farm
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Victims identified in Newport Beach triple homicide
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers charged with murder
LIVE: Aurora shooting leaves multiple wounded, large police presence confirmed by Kane County sheriff
Redlands officer hospitalized after police vehicle slams into pole
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Security guard arrested after LA synagogue shooting
Women detained by border agent after speaking Spanish sue
VIDEO: Torrential rains wash away chunk of SR-243
Show More
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Retirement home residents show off old wedding gowns for Valentine's Day
Dog possibly thrown from roof making remarkable recovery
Off-duty LAPD detective critically wounded in Skid Row shooting
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
More News