Pets & Animals

Pooch pirate: Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch

OKLAHOMA (KABC) -- Porch pirates are a concern for anybody who has online orders delivered to their homes, but one four-legged creature is giving the term a whole other meaning.

One Oklahoma woman found herself the victim of a "pooch pirate."

Debbie Goines checked her door bell camera when someone stole her Christmas gift that her sister sent from California.

When she watched the footage, she saw the thief: a big white dog walked up to her porch and walked off with her package.

Goines says she called her neighbor to see if he found her gift. Turns out it was the neighbor's dog, Max, who couldn't resist the box full of jerky and food.

Max, however, isn't the first furry critter known to target packages left on porches. A sneaky squirrel was caught on camera pilfering an Amazon package from a San Pedro home.

Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch in escapade caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video caught a sneaky four-legged porch pirate at work in San Pedro.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaporch piratepackage theftdogsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast
Suspected DUI driver crashes into LAPD cruiser in Van Nuys
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at CA elementary school
Holiday packages damaged after FedEx truck fire in OC
Millions to travel through LAX during 'super peak' day
Man killed after being hit by 2 cars in Pomona
Show More
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Free program focuses on agility, balance among senior veterans
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Man killed in East Hollywood shooting
Sanders holds rally in Venice, joined by Ocasio-Cortez
More TOP STORIES News