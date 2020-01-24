Pets & Animals

Drone video shows pod of majestic gray whales off coast of Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Six majestic gray whales put on a show Wednesday afternoon for a crowd of wide-eyed whale watchers off the coast of Newport Beach.

A drone captured video of the sublime moment.

At one point, there was a beautiful rainbow reflecting off the whales' spouts.

Gray whales are often seen off the coastline.

Each year, they travel 12,000 miles round-trip from the Arctic to Baja, Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnewport beachorange countymexicowhalewhale watchingdronesanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Alhambra 17-year-old found safe
405 Fwy reopens in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Oxnard student, 10, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
3 firefighters killed while fighting Australian fires were on CA tanker crew
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
WWII vet got big surprise from his favorite Dodger
Show More
Hate crimes in Los Angeles increased in 2019, LAPD says
Surveillance video shows inmate attack Florida deputy
Glendale caregiver charged with stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
More TOP STORIES News