7-year-old gets 1,000 stitches after dog attack at Romoland animal rescue

By ABC7.com staff
ROMOLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face while visiting a private animal rescue in Riverside County.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said the 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at a private kennel in the 28000 block of Ellis Avenue in Romoland.

It happened Sunday as the girl's parents and the child were with staff members, seeking to adopt a dog.

The child had to undergo three hours of surgery and has 1,000 stitches.

The kennel rescues Akitas from Southern California shelters.

Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services is working to have the dog put down.

The department said at least five other serious bites have occurred in recent years involving dogs from this kennel.
