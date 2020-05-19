Good boy! Therapy dog given honorary degree for helping thousands of students cope

Some much deserved recognition for a very good boy: Virginia Tech gave an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine to a therapy dog named Moose.
The 8-year-old Labrador retriever has been a therapy dog at the Cook Counseling Center since 2014, helping students cope with anxiety, trauma and other mental health issues.
He's helped thousands of students and assisted in more than 7,500 counseling sessions.
A therapy dog named Moose who has helped thousands of students at Virginia Tech has been awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine.
