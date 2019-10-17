Colorado dog owner helps Great Dane birth rare green puppy

CANON CITY, Colorado (KABC) -- A Colorado dog owner was in for quite a surprise when she helped her Great Dane give birth.The 8th puppy born to the 3-year-old Great Dane was born green.Could it have been a case of the luck of the Irish?Green puppies are a phenomenon that happen when light-colored puppies come into contact with a green pigment found in bile while they are in the womb.The pigment dyes their fur, but is safe for their health.All nine puppies were healthy and nursing well.