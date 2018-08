Police in Lake View Terrace had to use their best wrangling skills after several horses were spotted roaming free at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.After receiving several calls, officers arrived to corral the horses that were on Foothill Boulevard near Wheatland Avenue.They were able to lead the horses to a fenced-in area before calling animal control to come pick them up.The horses were unharmed and nobody has yet reported them missing, police said.