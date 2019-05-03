Injured baby burro rescued, nursed back to health in Inland Empire

Baby burro receives nourishment. Poor gal suffered some type of injury (she’ll be OK!). Officer Christopher Peck retrieved from a property. pic.twitter.com/ywFKW2LM5Q — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) May 1, 2019

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) -- Staff at Riverside County Animal Services are nursing a baby burro back to health after it was found lost and injured.Officials believe the baby burro got separated from her mother and herd sometime this week. She's only a couple days old.The burro was found Wednesday by Reche Canyon resident Roger Eldridge, who immediately called Riverside County Animal Services.The animal suffered a laceration in her back area, but she's now been treated and bottle-fed and she's expected to be OK.She'll be fostered by an animal services staff member until she's healthy and old enough for her next adventure - maybe adoption or a donkey refuge.