Pets & Animals

Injured baby burro rescued, nursed back to health in Inland Empire

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) -- Staff at Riverside County Animal Services are nursing a baby burro back to health after it was found lost and injured.

Officials believe the baby burro got separated from her mother and herd sometime this week. She's only a couple days old.

The burro was found Wednesday by Reche Canyon resident Roger Eldridge, who immediately called Riverside County Animal Services.

The animal suffered a laceration in her back area, but she's now been treated and bottle-fed and she's expected to be OK.

She'll be fostered by an animal services staff member until she's healthy and old enough for her next adventure - maybe adoption or a donkey refuge.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriverside countyanimal rescueanimalanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News