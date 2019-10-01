Kitten found on 57 Freeway center divider during rush hour rescued by LAPD officer

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A kitten seen clinging to the center divider of the 57 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area was rescued by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.The officer spotted the cat, pulled over and was able to rescue it as cars whizzed by during rush hour on Sept. 26.The LAPD said in a tweet that the kitten was "cold & scared" when Sgt. Toscano found the tiny feline.The officer named the cat "Lucky" and said he'll keep it until a suitable home is found.