Pets & Animals

Kitten found on 57 Freeway center divider during rush hour rescued by LAPD officer

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A kitten seen clinging to the center divider of the 57 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area was rescued by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

The officer spotted the cat, pulled over and was able to rescue it as cars whizzed by during rush hour on Sept. 26.

The LAPD said in a tweet that the kitten was "cold & scared" when Sgt. Toscano found the tiny feline.

The officer named the cat "Lucky" and said he'll keep it until a suitable home is found.
