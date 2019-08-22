Pets & Animals

Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A massive cat in Philadelphia is looking for a forever home.

The Morris Animal Refuge says BeeJay, or Mr. B is two years old and weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," said Morris Animal Refuge on Twitter.



BeeJay is a domestic shorthair cat with brown tabby and white hair.

The shelter says he is a big cat with a big heart.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can adopt him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniacatspetsanimalphiladelphiapet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
$72M SuperLotto ticket sold at Ralphs in LA
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
'Hollywood Ripper' trial: L.A. serial killer Michael Gargiulo found sane in fatal stabbings
Young LASD trainee shot at Lancaster station; sniper sought
South LA hit-and-run: LAPD steps up efforts to find driver who severely injured teen
Show More
Head chef of famed NY restaurant found dead
Man sucker punches his own attorney in courtroom
2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after report of person with gun
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant
Proposed bill aims to combat domestic terrorism
More TOP STORIES News