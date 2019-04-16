Pets & Animals

Men with beards carry more germs than dogs, study finds

A new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.

Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds.

Study author Professor Andreas Gutzeit told the BBC that the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.

Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.

Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News