Pets & Animals

Mountain lion P-77 discovered, radio-collared in Santa Monica Mountains, National Park Service says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- National Park Service officials on Monday announced the discovery of a mountain lion who had previously been unseen in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Crews captured P-77 in the Simi Hills, fitted her with a radio collar, and then released her back into the same area, according to the tweet from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area's official Twitter account.

P-77 is about 2 years old, and appears to be in good health, officials said.

She will be part of the long-term study of such big cats in the mountain range and its surrounding region.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmountain lion sightingwild animalsmountainsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine road closure
10,000 free turkeys go to South LA families
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Show More
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
90-mph wind gusts slam Mammoth area ahead of major snow storm
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
'The Mandalorian' ranks as digital series most in demand in US: Study
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
More TOP STORIES News