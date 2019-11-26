Mountain lion P-77 discovered, radio-collared in Santa Monica Mountains, National Park Service says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- National Park Service officials on Monday announced the discovery of a mountain lion who had previously been unseen in the Santa Monica Mountains.Crews captured P-77 in the Simi Hills, fitted her with a radio collar, and then released her back into the same area, according to the tweet from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area's official Twitter account.P-77 is about 2 years old, and appears to be in good health, officials said.She will be part of the long-term study of such big cats in the mountain range and its surrounding region.