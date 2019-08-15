Pets & Animals

LA Zoo, federal agencies release nearly 1,000 endangered frogs in Angeles National Forest

By Sean Kallas and Cheryl L. Diano
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Close to 1,000 mountain yellow-legged frogs and tadpoles were released into a tributary in the Angeles National Forest.

The Rana muscosa species was listed as endangered in 2002 due to habitat loss, pollution and introduction of non-native predators. The Los Angeles Zoo has been able to breed them.

On Wednesday, the zoo worked with federal officials to release them into Cooper Canyon in the Angeles National Forest.

Since 2006, more than 3,800 captive-bred mountain yellow-legged frog tadpoles and sub-adult males have been released into their historical habitat in the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains.

This marks the second year tadpoles have been released into Angeles National Forest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleszooanimals in perilanimalsendangered speciesscience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Men killed in South L.A. shooting ID'd as grad student, dad-to-be
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
'Hollywood Ripper' convicted in gruesome fatal stabbings, attempted murder
Puppy dumping: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle remembered on his birthday
$1M worth of marijuana bales pulled from ocean near Catalina Island
2 NFL players help bail out CA student from ICE custody
Show More
'Maisel Day' brings 1950s prices to SoCal restaurants, hotels and more
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins seriously injures knee
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Israel bans entry to Tlaib, Omar over 'boycott activities'
More TOP STORIES News