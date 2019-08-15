LA Zoo, federal agencies release nearly 1,000 endangered frogs in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Close to 1,000 mountain yellow-legged frogs and tadpoles were released into a tributary in the Angeles National Forest.The Rana muscosa species was listed as endangered in 2002 due to habitat loss, pollution and introduction of non-native predators. The Los Angeles Zoo has been able to breed them.On Wednesday, the zoo worked with federal officials to release them into Cooper Canyon in the Angeles National Forest.Since 2006, more than 3,800 captive-bred mountain yellow-legged frog tadpoles and sub-adult males have been released into their historical habitat in the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains.This marks the second year tadpoles have been released into Angeles National Forest.