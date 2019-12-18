Pets & Animals

OC man, pet opossum kicked off JetBlue flight, leaving them stranded for days

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Costa Mesa man says he was kicked off his JetBlue return flight with his pet opossum after being allowed to fly out on the departing flight, leaving him stranded in Texas for several days.

It all played out on a recent flight from Texas to Long Beach.

Gerald Tautenhahn had flown out there with his pet Zatara, an 8-month-old opossum, where he was visiting his mother.

His dad had recently passed and his wanted his mom to meet Zatara to bring her some joy.

It was Zatara's first flight.

But when they tried to return to Long Beach, he says they were booted off the return flight, leaving them both stranded for several days.

Gerald posted photos and videos on Zatara's Instagram page, pleading for help to get back home.



He said he had checked with the airline before flying and was told it was OK to fly with his opossum.

"They said as long as she's in an approved pet carrier, if it's underneath the seat during takeoff then you're fine," he said.

Zatara was even a hit at the JetBlue counter in Long Beach, he says, where some people asked to pet her.

That's why the return flight was such a shock. He says they got through the security checkpoint just fine and had already boarded the plane when they were asked to leave.

"I was just frustrated," he said. "I asked her, you guys got me out here, at least let me fly back. It's not like I was trying to sneak her on in the first place. Everyone was well aware of what she was."

"It ticked me off pretty good because at no point in time did anyone confront me and say that's not a cat or a dog you can't fly with it."

Gerald says JetBlue suggested he should rent a car to get back to California. Instead, he found another airline - United - that would fly them and they're now back home in Costa Mesa.

He says he was not reimbursed for his return flight.

Eyewitness News reached out to JetBlue, which said in a statement the airline accepts dogs and cats in an approved pet carrier.

The airline added: "On the customer's return trip, our crewmembers in Austin witnessed the opossum come out of its carrier and saw that it was not a cat or dog."

"The crewmembers informed the customer that the opossum would not be able to travel on the flight and worked to assist the customer with his options."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscosta mesalong beachtexasair travelpetscute animals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
New California laws in 2020
Bodycam vid shows intense fight against Hesperia house fire
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' return to TV, live
Suspect robs caricature artist in Riverside, leaves sketch behind
New system alerts LA County residents near refineries of flare-ups
Show More
Simi Valley HS coach accused of sexual relationship with student
Algorithm identifies LA County residents mostly likely to lose housing
Chinese national sentenced for 'maternity tourism' scheme in OC
Whittier 'Tricycle Man' dies at 61 after being hit by car
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
More TOP STORIES News