Selfie time! Orca whales stop to take pictures with fisherman in Southern California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. -- A fishing trip in Southern California turned into the photoshoot of a lifetime thanks to a pair of camera-ready orcas.

Ryan Lawler spotted the two killer whales in North San Diego County last week.

Lawler says they swam right up to his boat, ready for a photo op.

The photogenic friends certainly weren't shy as they posed and smiled perfectly for several pictures.
