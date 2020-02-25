Pets & Animals

Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.

One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.


The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscentral parkmanhattannew york cityanimal rescueabc7ny instagramduckcentral park
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Kobe Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them
Student arrested for social media threat against Long Beach school
Placido Domingo apologizes after probe finds he abused his power
Murder suspect barricaded in Panorama City after chase
4-year-old OC girl battling brain tumor surprised with new playset
Show More
Without Warning: HUD falling behind public housing inspections in LA area
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Family mourns Santa Ana soldier, 20, killed by alleged drunk driver
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Shaq pays tribute to 'little brother' Kobe Bryant at memorial
More TOP STORIES News