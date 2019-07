Update: he got off on 42nd in a hurry. Must of been late or something pic.twitter.com/2skxcgE3pe — Tyler Taylor (@Showgirltyler) June 5, 2019

NEW YORK -- Feet up! You can probably call yourself a New Yorker if you've ever had to lift your feet while a furry friend rides the subway along with you.New York native Tyler Taylor captured footage as subway commuters avoided a rat.People stood on their seats and lifted their feet in an effort to avoid the rodent.Taylor uploaded the video to Twitter on Wednesday.The ordeal ended when the rodent "got off at 42nd Street and went up the stairs." It's not known where the rat was commuting to.