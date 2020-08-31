Pets & Animals

Riverside DA's new dog helps sniff out hidden hard drives for child-porn cases

Chewie the English Labrador is helping Riverside County officials sniff out hidden electronic devices to help investigate child-pornography cases.
By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County District Attorney's District Attorney's office has a new four-legged member joining the department.

Chewie is an English Labrador who is trained to locate hidden electronic devices like laptops, thumb drives, cell phones and tablets.

The K-9 is teaming up with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement and Internet Crimes Against Children task force to help sniff out devices carrying child pornography.

The department says Chewie, who turns 2 years old in October, made his first bust last week.

He worked with the task force to serve a search warrant on a child pornography case in Menifee. Chewie found multiple electronic storage devices at the home, the DA's office says.
