'He is one tough cookie': Dog found with burned paw pads after walking in summer heat

MEDICAL LAKE, Washington -- With triple-digit heat comes hot pavement!A veterinary hospital is warning dog owners about walking your dog during the summer.Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state posted a series of disturbing photos showing a dog with burned paw pads."Olaf" burned his paws after a mile-long walk on hot pavement.The hospital said he wasn't whining or limping and his owner had no idea what happened."He is one tough cookie," read the post.A key rule for dog owners is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' paw pads.