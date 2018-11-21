PETS & ANIMALS

Ohio shelter creates sleepover program so dogs can have a home for the holidays

An Ohio dog shelter is letting people take a dog home for a holiday sleepover. (KABC)

An Ohio dog shelter is letting people take a dog home for a holiday sleepover.

About 240 animals are looking for their forever homes and many of them will be without one for the holidays.

Because of that, it inspired one of the shelter's newest programs called the Holiday Sleepover. It's a win-win for families and the dogs.

"We're hoping these host families fall in love with the animals as well and they may definitely adopt them," said Kaye Dickson, with Franklin County Animal Center.

The center asked that sleepover families fill out a report card about the dog's behavior and its interaction with the family.

That may make a permanent adoption easier.
