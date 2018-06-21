ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. --
Good thing, a deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Lade was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, said the sheriff's office on its Facebook post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearsheriffanimalanimal newsanimal rescuelake tahoe
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip inside pool
Bear found in Butte County with no fur responds to treatment
VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood
VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time
New exhibit set to open at Oakland Zoo
ANIMAL NEWS
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
Meet Adonis, a new mountain lion in Verdugo Mountains
VIDEO: Thieves steal shark from aquarium using stroller
Colombian drug cartel places bounty on police dog
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News