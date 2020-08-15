Pets & Animals

Video: Longhorn steer charges at crews battling Lake Fire near Lake Hughes

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling the Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest when they came across an expected challenge.

Ventura County firefighters assisting in the fight were working on unblocking a road so the fire engines could access a clearing when a longhorn steer came charging straight at them.

Video of the incident shows the steer running at the firefighters, who were able to move out of the way pretty quickly, considering the heat and all the heavy gear they carried.

Luckily, nobody was injured and "Ferdinand," as the fire department called the steer in a tweet, carried on with his day.

Video: Firefighters save American flag from flames while battling Lake Hughes blaze
EMBED More News Videos

Despite the hard work ahead of them, some Los Angeles County firefighters put everything aside for a moment to save an American flag from the Lake Fire that erupted in the Angeles National Forest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake hugheslos angeles countywild animalsanimalcaught on videoanimalsfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Fire's estimated size downgraded to 14,714 acres
State election official on possible mail delay: 'Not panicking yet'
Power restored after Stage 3 emergency declared
SoCal weather: Scorching temps continue through weekend
Bay Area couple celebrating birthday are beaten by police
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
Show More
Police ID suspect, fire reduced to 2,500 acres
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from yard
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song that has racist ties
Study shows most poll workers are age 60+, at risk for COVID
More TOP STORIES News