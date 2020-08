Video: Longhorn steer charges at crews battling Lake Fire near Lake Hughes

EMBED >More News Videos Despite the hard work ahead of them, some Los Angeles County firefighters put everything aside for a moment to save an American flag from the Lake Fire that erupted in the Angeles National Forest.

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling the Lake Fire burning near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest when they came across an expected challenge.Ventura County firefighters assisting in the fight were working on unblocking a road so the fire engines could access a clearing when a longhorn steer came charging straight at them.Video of the incident shows the steer running at the firefighters, who were able to move out of the way pretty quickly, considering the heat and all the heavy gear they carried.Luckily, nobody was injured and "Ferdinand," as the fire department called the steer in a tweet, carried on with his day.