Video: Longhorn steer charges at crews battling Lake Fire near Lake Hughes

Ventura County firefighters assisting in the fight were working on unblocking a road so the fire engines could access a clearing when a longhorn steer came charging straight at them.
Video of the incident shows the steer running at the firefighters, who were able to move out of the way pretty quickly, considering the heat and all the heavy gear they carried.
Luckily, nobody was injured and "Ferdinand," as the fire department called the steer in a tweet, carried on with his day.
Video: Firefighters save American flag from flames while battling Lake Hughes blaze