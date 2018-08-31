VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood

A monster lizard is terrifying a neighborhood in Florida.Trappers, hunting dogs and state wildlife officers have been called in to try and catch the enormous alligator-sized lizard.The Asian monitor is about six-feet long and is roaming an area around the city of Davie.The lizard is not a native to Florida.Trappers have been out searching for it to no avail.Some neighbors believe that the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearby.