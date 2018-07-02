Video shows the terrifying moment a woman is dragged by a shark into crocodile-infested waters, and nearly loses her finger.The woman, Melissa Brunning, was feeding a small group of nurse sharks in Australia with others by her side when one shark dragged her in as she screamed.Her friends managed to pull her back onboard to safety.The shark nearly bit her finger off, leaving her with a torn ligament and a bad infection, but doctors managed to save it.The woman does not blame the shark, adding that it has taught her to "respect marine life."