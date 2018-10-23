Flyers that remained posted throughout West Hollywood on Tuesday warned pet owners to be vigilant, claiming that at least seven dogs have been poisoned in the past two weeks.According to the flyers, the symptoms of the poisonings included vomiting, fever, stroke, and seizures. How the poisonings have taken place remained unclear, and it was unclear if they were intentional.Some dog owners said they saw a strange man tossing bread onto various lawns, but a connection between that man and the sickened animals has not been confirmed."People have been really shocked but have been really quiet about it as well," said a man who gave his name as Shyon. "People in the neighborhood don't know whether to believe it or not. I personally believe it because I've seen it happen."I've heard people talk about it on the streets as well," said Shyon, who walks his roommate's dog, "and I personally think it's really bad."A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County's sheriff's West Hollywood station said authorities have not launched a formal investigation because no reports have been filed.