PETS & ANIMALS

West Hollywood pet owners urged to be vigilant after series of alleged dog poisonings

EMBED </>More Videos

Flyers that remained posted throughout West Hollywood warned pet owners to be vigilant claiming that at least seven dogs have been poisoned in the past two weeks.

By and ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Flyers that remained posted throughout West Hollywood on Tuesday warned pet owners to be vigilant, claiming that at least seven dogs have been poisoned in the past two weeks.

According to the flyers, the symptoms of the poisonings included vomiting, fever, stroke, and seizures. How the poisonings have taken place remained unclear, and it was unclear if they were intentional.

Some dog owners said they saw a strange man tossing bread onto various lawns, but a connection between that man and the sickened animals has not been confirmed.

"People have been really shocked but have been really quiet about it as well," said a man who gave his name as Shyon. "People in the neighborhood don't know whether to believe it or not. I personally believe it because I've seen it happen.

"I've heard people talk about it on the streets as well," said Shyon, who walks his roommate's dog, "and I personally think it's really bad."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County's sheriff's West Hollywood station said authorities have not launched a formal investigation because no reports have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdog flupoisonpetlos angeles county sheriff's departmentWest Hollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
VIDEO: Rats infest NYC housing complex
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
LA trans community protests Trump's new gender proposal
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Show More
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
More News