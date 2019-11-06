Deputies release photo of suspect that allegedly tried to kidnap 14-year-old girl in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- People in Willowbrook were on alert Wednesday as deputies continued their search for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a photo of the suspect.Deputies said the man tried to pull the girl into an apartment complex near 120th Street and Wilmington Avenue Tuesday morning. She got away and called for help.The man was last seen walking north on Willowbrook Avenue toward a Metro station.Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity or location of this suspect, is asked to call 323-568-4800.