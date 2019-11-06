Deputies release photo of suspect that allegedly tried to kidnap 14-year-old girl in Willowbrook

By ABC7.com staff
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- People in Willowbrook were on alert Wednesday as deputies continued their search for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a photo of the suspect.

Deputies said the man tried to pull the girl into an apartment complex near 120th Street and Wilmington Avenue Tuesday morning. She got away and called for help.

The man was last seen walking north on Willowbrook Avenue toward a Metro station.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity or location of this suspect, is asked to call 323-568-4800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willowbrooklos angeles countykidnapkidnapping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mt. San Jacinto College on lockdown after man with gun seen
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
DUI suspect in Long Beach crash that killed family is arrested again
Chris Brown hosts yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack
Show More
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Borderline shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested, sheriff says
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Damon, Bale race on to the big screen with 'Ford v Ferrari'
More TOP STORIES News