Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
kabc
Thursday, April 26, 2018
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosby
sexual assault
trial
pennsylvania news
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News