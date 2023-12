Demolition underway at Burbank's Pickwick Bowl

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Burbank venue that brought joy and fun to people for decades is officially history. Demolition is underway at what was Pickwick Bowl.

The beloved site closed back in August.

What used to be the parking lot is now cordoned off by fencing, and heavy machinery is demolishing the building.

Nearly 100 townhomes will be built on the site. No word on when that construction will begin.