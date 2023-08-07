Pickwick Bowl and Banquets in Burbank shutting its doors after more than 60 years

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Pickwick Bowl, a Burbank community destination for more than 60 years, will close permanently as of next week.

The owners announced the facility's last day of operations will be Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The decision comes after years of legal and political wrangling involving a developer who plans to turn the property into a complex with more than 90 townhomes. The city of Burbank settled with the developer and approved the plan last year.

"Over the years, Pickwick customers have become friends and are like family," general manager Darin Mathewson wrote on Instagram. "The staff and I enjoy seeing your faces regularly, catching up on life and sharing laughs together."

The Stavert family has owned and operated Pickwick Bowl and Pickwick Gardens since 1961.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Kings acquired the ice rink at Pickwick Gardens. They will continue to operate the facility, according to Mathewson.

2017: Burbank neighborhood petitions to keep Pickwick Gardens from becoming apartments