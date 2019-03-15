Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex

Firefighters contended with massive flames and a partially collapsing roof as they extinguished a fire at a fourplex near the 110 Freeway in Pico Union.

The blaze erupted about 6 a.m. at a two-story structure in the 1800 block of West 20th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. Forty-seven firefighters responded to the scene, where the fire raged on both floors and in the common attic.

The flames were knocked down in 34 minutes, the LAFD said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
