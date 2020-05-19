Coronavirus

Coronvirus Impact: Pier 1 Imports seeks to close all stores

Pier 1 Imports wants to close all its stores for good as it struggles financially during the pandemic.

The furniture chain is on the verge of completely shutting down three months after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

Pier 1 says it's asking the bankruptcy court to cease its retail operations "as soon as reasonably possible."

In February, Pier 1 announced it would close up to 450 stores nationwide.

Orders placed on its website will continue to be fulfilled.
