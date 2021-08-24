pit bull attack

Animal control officer hospitalized after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) -- An animal control officer is recovering from leg injuries after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Riverside.

Officer Michael Cox responded to a call in the 2500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue after a complaint from a property owner claiming four dogs were on his vacant property.

The dogs appeared to be friendly at first, but then both dogs started attacking Cox.

Both dogs involved in the attack were described as adult pit bulls.

A Los Angeles man is criticizing the city's failure to control animals at homeless encampments after his Yorkie was mauled and nearly killed by a pit bull that leaped out of a camp Tuesday.



Officer Cox was able to get away with his baton and pepper spray to protect himself. Once he was safe, he contacted dispatch for assistance.

"I spoke with Officer Cox and nothing appeared to indicate one of the dogs turning on him so quickly," Lt. Huffman said. "Officer Cox has great dog-behavior instincts and knows when to proceed with caution."

Three of the four dogs were impounded. The fourth managed to break through a gate at the rear of the property and escaped into the nearby hills.

