Plane crash pilot in Texas was on training flight without instructor

Crews respond to a small plane crash in the 15700 block or Boulder Oaks Dr. in Houston.



1 patient was extricated by rescue crews. 2 patients were transported by @cyfairfd EMS to @memorialhermann - TMC.@TxDPS is on-scene investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO#hounews pic.twitter.com/EkzRZAiKua