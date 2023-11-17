Plans to demolish Studio City sports complex to move forward

The L.A. City Council approved the construction of a much-debated sports complex in Studio City.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The L.A. City Council approved the construction of a much-debated sports complex in Studio City.

Council members voted unanimously to allow Harvard-Westlake School to move forward with plans to demolish the Weddington Golf and Tennis facilities and develop an athletic and recreation center.

The sports complex would be equipped with two playing fields, a two story gym, a swimming pool, underground parking and multiple tennis courts.

People against the project say they're concerned about traffic, noise and loss of open space for the public.