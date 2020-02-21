Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- Police took four burglary suspects into custody after a high-speed chase from Burbank into the Castaic area Thursday night.The chase began around 7:30 p.m. when Burbank officers were following suspects who were believed to have committed a burglary in Burbank, taking items including possibly jewelry and clothing.The suspects refused to pull over and fled first on surface streets before jumping onto the 134 Freeway and then onto the 5. They first headed southbound and then exited and switched to the northbound side.They were seen throwing objects out the window as they drove at high speeds, switching lanes and driving on the shoulder to evade capture.It was believed there were about four suspects in the black Ford FusionThe CHP took over the chase and at least a half-dozen CHP units were behind the suspects as they fled at high speeds, at times reaching 100 mph, into the Newhall pass and then toward the Grapevine.They were taken into custody about an hour after the chase began.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.