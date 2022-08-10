Chase of assault suspect ends with PIT maneuver in North Hills area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police used the PIT maneuver to end a slow-speed chase involving an assault suspect in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning.

The chase of the white Chevy pickup started in Burbank, but exact details of the alleged assault were not immediately available. The vehicle traveled on the 118 and 405 Freeways before exiting onto surface streets in the North Hills area.

Authorities managed to deploy the PIT maneuver due to the vehicle's relatively slow speed. The impact caused the suspect vehicle to spin around, hit some palm trees and nearly flip over.

A short standoff ensued as the suspect remained inside the vehicle. Eventually, a group of officers approached the car and took the suspect into custody.