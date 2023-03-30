4 people injured after police chase ends in two-vehicle crash in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were injured Wednesday night after a police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police said the chase started just after 9 p.m. when officers were attempting to pull over a suspect wanted for reckless driving.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed near South Hope and 9th streets. The suspect has since been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire department said four people were rushed to the hospital though their conditions are unknown.

Animal services also responded to help with a dog on the scene.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the dog sitting on steps being looked after by police officers. The video also showed at least two people being loaded into ambulances.

A crashed BMW was also spotted on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.