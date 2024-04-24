Police chase ends in violent rollover crash in South Los Angeles; investigation underway

According to police, officers with LAPD's Newton Division were in pursuit of a vehicle just after 6 a.m. when the driver crashed at Hooper Avenue and 45th Street.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles, prompting several street closures in the area.

Details are limited, but AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured at least two vehicles crashed in the street. One vehicle - which was seen missing a tire - landed upside down.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck during the crash. Eyewitness News is working to confirm that information.

Hooper Avenue has been shut down from Vernon Avenue to 46th Street and 45th Street is closed from Central Avenue to Ascot.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.