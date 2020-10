EMBED >More News Videos A suspect in a stolen SUV was arrested after leading police on a wild chase through the streets of the San Fernando Valley.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen SUV was arrested after leading police on a wild chase through the streets of the San Fernando Valley.The suspect in a stolen GMC Yukon fled at high speeds, dodging pedestrians, swerving past cars in an effort to escape officers. The chase was first reported around 5:20 p.m. in the area near Sherman Way and Kester Avenue.He seemed at times to lose control of the vehicle, and finally pulled over next to a parked vehicle in Van Nuys near Victory Boulevard and Kester.He then jumped out the driver's window and ran away on foot, but officers caught up to him quickly and tackled him to the ground.