LAPD chases suspects in stolen Hyundai through South L.A. area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects in a reported stolen car led police on a high-speed, reckless chase through the streets of South Los Angeles on Thursday.

The chase ended after less than an hour when the three abandoned the Hyundai Elantra car in a South Gate neighborhood and took off running on foot.

At one point during the chase, a passenger was holding a phone out the window, possibly to record or livestream. Some of the passengers appeared to be laughing as they fled.

The car was driving fast, passing through red lights and swerving in and out of oncoming traffic lanes.

The Hyundai had several signs of damage to its rear and front bumpers, indicating it may have been involved in one or more collisions at the early stages of the chase.

LAPD units appeared to be hanging back a distance from the vehicle, likely for safety reasons. The car continued making turns, sticking to the same neighborhoods of southeast Los Angeles.

Less than an hour into the chase, the suspects pulled over in a South Gate neighborhood, jumped out of the car and took off running.

Officers were not immediately in the area at the time but arrived a short time later and began setting up a perimeter to initiate a search.

Within half an hour, officers had detained three people at the scene but it was not clear if any of them were the same suspects from the vehicle. Officers were continuing to take up position near a residential building with weapons drawn.