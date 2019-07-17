Police chase of Bentley ends in Panorama City after driver abandons car

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police pursuit of a Bentley ended in Panorama City after the suspect driver abandoned the vehicle and left the scene Tuesday night.Police said the female driver of the Bentley was speeding, driving recklessly and may have been under the influence.Pursuing units lost the speeding vehicle for a brief moment, but spotted it parked behind an apartment complex in Panorama City.Witnesses said the driver parked the car and calmly walked away carrying a small dog.The suspect is still sought.