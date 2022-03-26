police chase

Suspect throws catalytic converter parts onto freeway during dangerous high-speed chase

At one point, a passenger was seen throwing what appeared to be catalytic converters and tools onto the freeway.
Authorities chasing SUV on freeway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- A driver led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Orange County.

Anaheim police initiated the pursuit of a white Chevrolet Tahoe just before 8 p.m. on Friday along the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway.

At one point, the driver was near Westminster and began traveling the wrong way on the freeway before making a U-turn.

During the course of the chase, someone in the SUV was seen throwing what appeared to be catalytic converters and tools onto the freeway. Police believe there were three people in the vehicle.

Officers with Anaheim police and California Highway Patrol officers remained close behind, though as of 8:45 p.m., the chase was still underway.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

