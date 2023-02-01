Chase in the San Fernando Valley ends in violent deadly crash; at least 1 driver killed

A chase in the San Fernando Valley ended with at least one person dead.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed Tuesday evening when a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash in Panorama City.

Reports of the chase began coming in from the San Fernando Valley just before 8 p.m.

According to investigators, the chase suspect was driving a black pickup truck when he crashed into a silver sedan at the intersection of Lanark Street and Woodman Avenue.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The suspect reportedly ran from the crash site, but was chased down by police officers in a nearby parking lot.

An ambulance was called for him and a woman who was with him in the stolen truck.

Authorities told Eyewitness News officers believe the suspect was suffering from an overdose after ingesting a large amount of unknown narcotics following the crash.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation unfolded. The two vehicles involved were left mangled near a sidewalk with large amounts of debris scattered around.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.