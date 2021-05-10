Fairfield police deliver Mother's Day flowers after arresting company driver for DUI

EMBED <>More Videos

Police deliver Mother's Day flowers after driver arrested for DUI

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Police in Fairfield ended up taking an unexpected detour Sunday, saving Mother's Day for several local families.

Fairfield PD tweeted that they responded to a collision involving a flower delivery driver.

RELATED: 'Celebrating this year': Families rejoice being together again for Mother's Day 2021

Officers ended up arresting that driver for DUI, but there were still plenty of bouquets that needed delivering.

So, the officers decided to do the job themselves.

They said on Twitter they hope to get the flowers to their destinations on time and wished everyone a happy Mother's Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldduiarrestmother's daydui crashinstagrammothers daypolicedelivery serviceviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
OC vigil honors 3 men killed when hit by possible racer
Making up for lost time on Mother's Day
Andrew Garfield becomes 'No One Special' in new film
Most popular American baby names in 2020
IE woman welcomes first child for Mother's Day
SoCal students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea
Show More
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
LA to offer COVID-19 shots at city-run sites without appointment
Camp Pendleton program raises awareness of sexual assault prevention
9 injured after balcony at beachfront Malibu home collapses
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
More TOP STORIES News