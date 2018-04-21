Police: Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a half-naked California man stole a beer truck while the driver was making a delivery. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A man wearing nothing but American flag shorts stole a beer truck from the parking lot of a liquor store, according to investigators.

The bizarre crime happened just before noon on Thursday, April 19, in Santa Rosa, California. Investigators say the driver of a Coors truck was inside a store making a delivery when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove off.

A customer notified the driver, who immediately contacted police. The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker, and police located it just down the road within minutes.

Less than an hour later, 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was found hiding in the bushes and taken into custody.

Hermsmeyer, who has priors for auto theft, resisting arrest and probation violation, was booked into Sonoma County jail, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beeru.s. & worldpolice chasebizarrenorthern californiacrimeauto theftCalifornia
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News