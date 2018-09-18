VIDEO: Man accused of sending toddler into vending machine to steal electronics at New Hampshire mall

SALEM, N.H. --
Police are looking for a man who they say used his toddler to steal prizes out of a vending machine game at a mall in New Hampshire.

Several witnesses recorded video of the crime Friday evening at The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.

Police say the man had the small girl climb into the bottom of the Key Master where prizes are dropped for winners and reach up and grab various items and hand them to him.

The child eventually reaches a Nintendo DS gaming system and a Nintendo Switch.

Police say the man, who also had a young boy with him, then left the area with the children and stolen items.

The adult has not yet been identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
