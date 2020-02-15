Rialto officer shoots, kills man armed with knife after police respond to report of domestic disturbance

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Rialto police officer shot and killed an armed man after responding to a domestic incident Friday evening at a home, authorities said.The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of East Home Street, where a female caller said her brother was armed with a knife and creating a disturbance, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement."While on the phone with dispatchers, the female stated the suspect was now at her bedroom door," the news release said.Officers arrived at the scene and were approaching the front door when the man, later identified as Christopher Gutierrez, came out of the house through the front door.Armed with the knife, Gutierrez "charged" at one of the officers, who then opened fire, the statement said.Gutierrez was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.