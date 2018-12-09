Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area

Los Angeles police are looking for the public's help finding a missing 5-year-old boy.Lorenzo Capriccio was reported missing Saturday around 8 p.m. The report was made to officers with the Transit Services Division working at Union Station.The boy is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and short black hair. His mother believes it is also possible he could be with a family member in the San Diego area.Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Transit Services Division at (213)922-1410 or the LAPD's 24/7 line at (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.