Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy in LA area

Police are looking for help finding Lorenzo Capriccio, 5, who is missing in the Los Angeles area. (LAPD photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are looking for the public's help finding a missing 5-year-old boy.

Lorenzo Capriccio was reported missing Saturday around 8 p.m. The report was made to officers with the Transit Services Division working at Union Station.

The boy is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and short black hair. His mother believes it is also possible he could be with a family member in the San Diego area.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Transit Services Division at (213)922-1410 or the LAPD's 24/7 line at (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boyLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood school
Bears defense dominates as Rams lose 15-6
LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21
1 dead in Sylmar crash on 405 Freeway
Show More
Mother, daughter killed in Monrovia were strangled, coroner says
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
VIDEO: Canoga Park Spudnuts owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Friends of man who was pushed under truck in DTLA help him out
More human remains found in Santa Clarita
More News